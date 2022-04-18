Pope Francis delivers Easter 'Urbi et Orbi'

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis calls for peace in Ukraine, other conflict areas around the world

Tiziana Fabi, AFP

Pope Francis delivers the Easter "Urbi et Orbi" blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica overlooking St. Peter's square in The Vatican on Sunday. Pope Francis called for peace in Ukraine and reminded everyone to be concerned about the ongoing conflict in Europe and "look at other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world.”