Farewell to Prince Philip

Dominic Lipinski, AFP/Pool

Members of the Royal Family including Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (top left) watch as pallbearers arrive with the coffin into the quire of St George's Chapel for the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle in Windsor, London, on Saturday. Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection.