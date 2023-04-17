MULTIMEDIA

In Colombia, fight against EJKs continues after 15 years

Mauricio Duenas Castaneda, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Women mark fifteen years of fighting against impunity in cases of extrajudicial executions during the country's armed conflict, on Sunday in Soacha, Colombia. The association Mothers of False Positives of Colombia (Mafapo) used art to commemorate 15 years of fighting for their children who were victims during the armed conflict in Colombia.