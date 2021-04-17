MULTIMEDIA

Mass testing for COVID-19 in Bangkok

Mladen Antonov, AFP

A medical worker wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) takes a swab sample from a woman during a mass testing event at a sport complex in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Thailand reported 1,582 new cases Friday, its highest since the start of the pandemic, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 39,038.