MULTIMEDIA
Mass testing for COVID-19 in Bangkok
Mladen Antonov, AFP
Posted at Apr 17 2021 02:47 PM
A medical worker wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) takes a swab sample from a woman during a mass testing event at a sport complex in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Thailand reported 1,582 new cases Friday, its highest since the start of the pandemic, bringing the country’s total number of infections to 39,038.
