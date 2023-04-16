Sakura festival in Spain

MULTIMEDIA

Spanish town celebrates Sakura Festival

Jorge Zapata, EPA-EFE

Villagers wearing kimonos go for a walk among cherry trees on the eve of Sakura Festival of Cherry Blossom in the village of Alfarnate, Malaga, southern Spain in this photo issued on 16 April 2023. Locals made more than 60,000 paper cherry flowers to decorate the town and will wear kimonos to celebrate Sakura Festival. Alfarnate has a visitor center focused on the eight Japanese regions and a sakura garden with 47 cherry trees for the 47 Japanese prefectures.