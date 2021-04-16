Home  >  Overseas

French president at work during pandemic

Benoit Tessier, Reuters/Pool

Posted at Apr 16 2021 10:27 AM

French President Emmanuel Macron (center) visits on Thursday the reconstruction site of the roof of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was damaged in a devastating fire two years ago. The actual restoration work has yet to begin because time has been spent on securing the building after the blaze made the spire collapse and destroyed much of the roof. 

