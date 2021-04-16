MULTIMEDIA

Facial and music spa for melons

Lim Huey Teng, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A farmer polishes a Japanese muskmelon with facial pads at Mono Farm in Putrajaya, Malaysia in this picure taken April 8, 2021. A trio of Malaysian farmers are applying the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world's most expensive fruits.

The farmers regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavor, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth.

Read More: Malaysia Japan melon farming fruits spa