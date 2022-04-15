Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Israeli troops prevent Palestinians from entering al-Aqsa mosque compound

Hazem Bader, AFP

Posted at Apr 15 2022 07:47 PM

Tensions rise in al-Aqsa mosque compound

Israeli security forces prevent Palestinians from entering the al-Aqsa mosque compound to attend the Friday prayers, on Friday. More than 100 people were wounded in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in fresh violence as Jewish and Christian festivals overlap with Ramadan. 

