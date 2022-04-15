Tensions rise in al-Aqsa mosque compound

MULTIMEDIA
Israeli troops prevent Palestinians from entering al-Aqsa mosque compound
Hazem Bader, AFP
Posted at Apr 15 2022 07:47 PM
Israeli security forces prevent Palestinians from entering the al-Aqsa mosque compound to attend the Friday prayers, on Friday. More than 100 people were wounded in clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in fresh violence as Jewish and Christian festivals overlap with Ramadan.
- /opinions/04/15/22/pivot-or-perish-the-globe-transformation-journey
- /news/04/15/22/filipinos-flock-to-qc-manila-churches-for-holy-week
- /spotlight/04/15/22/tobacco-industry-sticks-to-game-plan-amid-the-pandemic
- /entertainment/04/15/22/10-k-drama-series-to-binge-watch-this-long-weekend
- /life/04/15/22/behind-the-music-cayabyabs-misa-not-just-for-lent