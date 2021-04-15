MULTIMEDIA
Cambodia enforces COVID-19 lockdown
Tang Chhin Sothy, AFP
Posted at Apr 15 2021 12:42 PM
Police block motorists from passing a checkpoint set up in capital Phnom Penh and neighboring Ta Khmao town and Kandal province on Thursday. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen warned that the country was on the brink of death amid worst virus outbreak, which prompted authorities to enforce strict lockdown in the capital. Cambodia records one of the lowest COVID-19 cases in the world with 4,874 infections and 35 deaths based on Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker.
