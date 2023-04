MULTIMEDIA

The rains have arrived

Cristobal Herrera-Ulaskevich, EPA-EFE

Several cars are stuck in flood water on Fort Lauderdale International Airport's West Perimeter road on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US. Heavy rains in the past days produced flooding in the lower areas of the Miami-Dade and Broward counties.