MULTIMEDIA
Sky lanterns take flight for Water Splashing Festival
Jiang Wenyao, XInhua/EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 14 2023 10:26 PM
Children release a sky lantern during the annual Water Splashing Festival in Jinghong City of Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday. The ethnic Dai minority festival, which celebrates Buddha’s birthday, lasts for three days and has become a popular tourist attraction.
