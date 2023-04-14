Home  >  Overseas

French uprising on eve of constitutional decision on pensions reform

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP

Posted at Apr 14 2023 10:09 AM

Protesters gather as smoke rises from tear gas fired during a demonstration in Paris on Thursday against the government's pensions reform, passed through parliament without a vote using the article 49.3 of the constitution. The country faced nationwide protests and strikes on the eve of a ruling from France's Constitutional Council on the controversial government reform.

