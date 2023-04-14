MULTIMEDIA

French uprising on eve of constitutional decision on pensions reform

Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Protesters gather as smoke rises from tear gas fired during a demonstration in Paris on Thursday against the government's pensions reform, passed through parliament without a vote using the article 49.3 of the constitution. The country faced nationwide protests and strikes on the eve of a ruling from France's Constitutional Council on the controversial government reform.

Read More: France pension reform demonstration strike constitution