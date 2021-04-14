MULTIMEDIA

Biden pays tribute to fallen US Capitol police officer

Mandel Ngan, AFP/Pool

Remains of Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans arrive during a tribute at the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Evans was killed and another wounded after a man rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after a mob insurrection at Congress.