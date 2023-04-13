Home  >  Overseas

PH, US discuss peace and stability in Southeast Asia

Mandel Ngan, AFP

Posted at Apr 13 2023 01:05 PM

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Philippine National Defense Senior Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr., to the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Top defense and diplomatic officials from the Philippines and the US met on Tuesday to discuss ways on strengthening ties to ensure peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region. 

