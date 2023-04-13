MULTIMEDIA

PH, US discuss peace and stability in Southeast Asia

Mandel Ngan, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes Philippine National Defense Senior Undersecretary and Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr., to the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. Top defense and diplomatic officials from the Philippines and the US met on Tuesday to discuss ways on strengthening ties to ensure peace and stability in the Southeast Asian region.