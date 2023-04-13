Home  >  Overseas

Copenhagen's Cherry Alley in bloom

ABS-CBN News

Apr 13 2023

A woman looks at Japanese cherry trees in bloom at the Cherry Alley in Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday. In 2022, the Copenhagen municipality estimated that around 150,000 people visited the cemetery during the cherry flowering period. 

