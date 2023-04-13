MULTIMEDIA
Copenhagen's Cherry Alley in bloom
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Apr 13 2023 03:08 PM
A woman looks at Japanese cherry trees in bloom at the Cherry Alley in Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday. In 2022, the Copenhagen municipality estimated that around 150,000 people visited the cemetery during the cherry flowering period.
- /advertorial/life/04/13/23/a-motorcycle-that-resonates-your-personality
- /news/04/13/23/remulla-tells-bantag-to-face-the-music-after-arrest-warrant-issued
- /entertainment/04/13/23/cute-cheeky-dahlia-reacts-to-mom-anne-asking-for-pictures
- /entertainment/04/13/23/palace-to-mount-konsyerto-sa-palasyo-to-highlight-ph-artists
- /news/04/13/23/amang-leaves-p12-m-agri-damage-in-bicol-da