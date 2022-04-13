10 shot in Brooklyn attack

MULTIMEDIA
10 shot in Brooklyn subway attack
Justin Lane, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 13 2022 08:34 AM | Updated as of Apr 13 2022 10:47 AM
New York City Police, New York City Fire Department, and federal officials respond to a reported multiple shooting that occurred at a New York City subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, Tuesday. At least 10 were reported injured after an unidentified man, wearing a gas mask, set off two smoke bombs then open fired at the packed subway station.
