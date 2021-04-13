MULTIMEDIA

Indonesia reopens mosques for Ramadan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Makna Zaezar, Antara Foto via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People pray ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as mosques reopen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan Province, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesian authorities announced an internal travel ban as millions are expected to travel for the Eid al-Fitr celebration on May 6-17 amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.