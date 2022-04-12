Home  >  Overseas

Holy Monday in Seville, Spain

Raul Caro, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 12 2022 11:06 AM

Holy Monday in Seville

People attend the San Gonzalo brotherhood Holy Monday procession at Triana bridge in Seville, Andalucia, southern Spain on Monday. Spain, the country that brought Christianity to the Philippines, still has a large Catholic majority despite the declining attendance in churches. 

