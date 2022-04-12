MULTIMEDIA
Holy Monday in Seville, Spain
Raul Caro, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 12 2022 11:06 AM
People attend the San Gonzalo brotherhood Holy Monday procession at Triana bridge in Seville, Andalucia, southern Spain on Monday. Spain, the country that brought Christianity to the Philippines, still has a large Catholic majority despite the declining attendance in churches.
