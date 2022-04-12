Civilians evacuate Donbas

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Waving goodbye amid Russian invasion Ronaldo Schemidit, AFP Posted at Apr 12 2022 09:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Women wave to bid farewell to relatives as they are about to leave by train at Slovyansk central station, in the Donbas region on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the Donbas have asked civilians to evacuate west in reaction to an anticipated Russian offensive to take the eastern region. Russia aims to take Mariupol as part of Ukraine invasion Read More: Ukraine Ukraine crisis Ukraine War Russia Ukraine conflict Donbas evacuees evacuation Donbas /news/04/13/22/poll-watchdog-urges-comelec-to-address-cases-of-abuse-of-state-resources/entertainment/04/13/22/tugatog-fest-mnl48-bini-bgyo-to-perform-at-moa-arena/entertainment/04/13/22/trailer-the-broken-marriage-vow-to-open-2nd-season/entertainment/04/12/22/pbb-tiff-tinupad-ang-hiling-ng-kapatid-na-may-autism/news/04/12/22/duterte-says-russia-deserves-international-condemnation