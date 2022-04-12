Home  >  Overseas

Waving goodbye amid Russian invasion

Ronaldo Schemidit, AFP

Posted at Apr 12 2022 09:46 PM

Civilians evacuate Donbas

Women wave to bid farewell to relatives as they are about to leave by train at Slovyansk central station, in the Donbas region on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian leaders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the Donbas have asked civilians to evacuate west in reaction to an anticipated Russian offensive to take the eastern region. 

 

