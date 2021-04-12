MULTIMEDIA

Dissent in Myanmar

Children play with toy guns next to a banner put up by activists in protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar on Sunday. Authorities have issued arrest warrants against 200 high profile personalities, including actors and social influencers, for allegedly spreading dissent against the military. At least 64 journalists have been arrested since the coup began in February, with 33 currently detained in an attempt to quell protests against the military rule.