India holds COVID-19 preparedness drill

MULTIMEDIA
India conducts preparedness drill amid rising COVID-19 cases
Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 11 2023 08:47 PM
Paramedics check oxygen cylinders at a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. India on April 10 began a two-day nationwide mock drill to assess the preparedness of hospitals in both public and private facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The country reported 5,676 new cases and 21 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on April 11.
- /life/04/11/23/zozibini-tunzi-to-grace-miss-universe-ph-2023-as-guest
- /video/sports/04/11/23/ph-womens-volleyball-team-determinado-para-sa-sea-games-medal
- /business/04/11/23/twitter-ad-revenue-to-plummet-28-pct-in-2023-forecast
- /video/news/04/11/23/mag-asawa-sa-pampanga-inaresto-dahil-sa-panghahalay-sa-anak
- /sports/04/11/23/mga-ofw-sa-hong-kong-nahihilig-sa-sports-na-rugby