India conducts preparedness drill amid rising COVID-19 cases

Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 11 2023 08:47 PM

India holds COVID-19 preparedness drill

Paramedics check oxygen cylinders at a local hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. India on April 10 began a two-day nationwide mock drill to assess the preparedness of hospitals in both public and private facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The country reported 5,676 new cases and 21 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data released on April 11. 

