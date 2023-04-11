Home  >  Overseas

White House hosts annual Easter egg roll

Yuri Gripas, ABACA/EPA-EFE Pool

Posted at Apr 11 2023 10:13 AM

Easter egg rolling at the White House

US President Joe Biden (left) and First Lady Jill Biden (2nd left) host the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday. The annual Easter Egg Roll, held on Easter Monday, had the theme 'EGGucation' which included a variety of learning activities for children.

