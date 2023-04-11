Easter egg rolling at the White House

MULTIMEDIA

White House hosts annual Easter egg roll

Yuri Gripas, ABACA/EPA-EFE Pool

US President Joe Biden (left) and First Lady Jill Biden (2nd left) host the Easter Egg Roll, a tradition dating back to 1878, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday. The annual Easter Egg Roll, held on Easter Monday, had the theme 'EGGucation' which included a variety of learning activities for children.