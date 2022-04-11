Home  >  Overseas

People remember Hitler's atrocities

Jens Schlueter, AFP

Posted at Apr 11 2022 07:49 PM

Never forget Hitler's atrocities

Wreaths are laid at a ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Buchenwald Nazi concentration camp at the camp's memorial site in Buchenwald, near Weimar, eastern Germany, on Sunday. Approximately six million Jews perished during World War II through execution and in concentration camps such as these under German dictator Adolf Hitler's reign.

