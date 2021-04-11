MULTIMEDIA

Gun salute for Prince Philip

Glyn Kirk, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Death Gun Salute is fired by the Honourable Artillery Company to mark the passing of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the The Tower of London Saturday, the day after his death at the age of 99. Coordinated 41-round salutes were fired across Britain and sporting events fell silent on Saturday as part of worldwide tributes to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip.