Tokyo Disneyland celebrates 40 years

Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Visitors look at the characters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they join the new parade, Harmony in Color, during a press preview at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, near Tokyo, Japan on Monday. The new parade marks the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disneyland and will be shown daily to the public from April 15. Tokyo Disneyland opened in 1983 as the first Disney park outside of the US.