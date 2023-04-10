MULTIMEDIA
Spanish Easter event portrays Putin as Judas
Raquel Manzares, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 10 2023 12:42 PM
A mock puppet resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) is set on fire during the traditional 'Burning of the Judas' event on Easter Sunday at the town of Alfaro, La Rioja region, northern Spain. The event consists of the burning of some dolls distributed by the municipality that mainly represent politicians or celebrities, to leave behind the bad things they have done during the year and to 'resurrect' in the next 365 days.
- /entertainment/04/10/23/army-reservist-ronnie-honors-soldiers-war-veterans
- /overseas/04/10/23/uk-royals-unveil-emoji-procession-details-for-coronation
- /entertainment/04/10/23/sam-catriona-go-on-first-trip-abroad-as-engaged-couple
- /overseas/04/10/23/china-rehearses-sealing-off-taiwan-us-deploys-naval-destroyer
- /sports/04/10/23/uaap-ateneo-de-cebu-standouts-commit-to-blue-eagles