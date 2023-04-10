MULTIMEDIA

Spanish Easter event portrays Putin as Judas

Raquel Manzares, EPA-EFE

A mock puppet resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) is set on fire during the traditional 'Burning of the Judas' event on Easter Sunday at the town of Alfaro, La Rioja region, northern Spain. The event consists of the burning of some dolls distributed by the municipality that mainly represent politicians or celebrities, to leave behind the bad things they have done during the year and to 'resurrect' in the next 365 days.

