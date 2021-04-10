MULTIMEDIA
Britain mourns death of Prince Philip
Tolga Akmen , AFP
Posted at Apr 10 2021 11:54 AM
An ardent Royals fan lays a floral tribute at the front of Buckingham Palace in central London on Friday after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip, who recently spent more than a month in hospital and underwent a heart procedure, died on April 9, 2021, Buckingham Palace announced. He was 99.
