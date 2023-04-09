Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis leads Easter celebration

Fabio Frustaci, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 09 2023 10:48 PM

Pope Francis leads Easter Mass

Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful during the Easter Mass, where he delivered his Urbi et Orbi blessing for Easter, in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City. Pope Francis led various Holy Week rites since his discharge from the hospital due to respiratory infection on April 1.

