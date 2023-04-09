Pope Francis leads Easter Mass

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis leads Easter celebration Fabio Frustaci, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 09 2023 10:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis greets Catholic faithful during the Easter Mass, where he delivered his Urbi et Orbi blessing for Easter, in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City. Pope Francis led various Holy Week rites since his discharge from the hospital due to respiratory infection on April 1. Pope expresses 'deep concern' over Israel-Palestinian violence Read More: Easter Sunday Pope Francis Urbi et Orbi blessing for Easter Easter Mass /video/life/04/10/23/salubong-sa-simbahan-sa-malabon-dinarayo-tuwing-easter-sunday/sports/04/09/23/bittersweet-to-coach-against-tnts-lastimosa-says-cone/sports/04/09/23/disappointed-woods-withdraws-from-masters-with-injury/life/04/09/23/rafaela-vicente-world-war-2-guerilla-veteran-nurse/news/04/09/23/presyo-ng-pagkain-sa-ilang-palengke-tumaas-ngayong-holy-week