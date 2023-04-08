Tunisia festival promotes sustainable tourism

MULTIMEDIA

Lighten Medina promotes sustainable tourism in Tunisia

Mohamed Messara, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A member of the Soufi Stambali group spits fire during the second edition of the 'Lighten Medina' festival in Tunis, Tunisia on Friday. The Lighten Medina festival was implemented by the Ministry of Tourism as part of the promotion of sustainable tourism projects in partnership with the Municipality of Tunis, the German Agency for International Cooperation, and the program 'Tunis, our destination.'