UN inspects mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine

Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths (5th right) reacts at the site of a mass grave that Ukrainians had dug near a church on Thursday, during his three-hour visit in Bucha, a day after he visited Moscow, where he met with officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, more than a month into the Russian invasion. Griffiths said that investigators would probe civilian deaths uncovered after Russian troops withdrew. Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv - which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow - have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow.