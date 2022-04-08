MULTIMEDIA
UN inspects mass grave in Bucha, Ukraine
Ronaldo Schemidt, AFP
Posted at Apr 08 2022 10:26 AM
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths (5th right) reacts at the site of a mass grave that Ukrainians had dug near a church on Thursday, during his three-hour visit in Bucha, a day after he visited Moscow, where he met with officials to discuss the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, more than a month into the Russian invasion. Griffiths said that investigators would probe civilian deaths uncovered after Russian troops withdrew. Evidence of civilian killings in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv - which Ukraine has blamed on Russian troops, allegations denied by Moscow - have shocked the world and triggered calls for new sanctions on Moscow.
