MULTIMEDIA

Brazil prepares for the worst as COVID-19 cases spike

Amanda Perobelli, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Healthcare staff work next to patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a field hospital set up at Dell'Antonia sports gym in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday. Brazil recently detected the highly contagious South African variant, raising concern on its impact to the country’s current situation after reporting a single-day record of 4,195 deaths on April 6.

Additional 92,625 COVID-19 cases were recorded on Wednesday bringing the total coronavirus infection to more than 13million with 340,776 deaths according to its health ministry.

