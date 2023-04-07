Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis performs Washing of the Feet

Vatican Media Handout via EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 07 2023 05:11 PM

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis performing the rite of the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday in Rome, Italy. He washes and kisses the feet of young prisoners that symbolize the apostles. 
 

