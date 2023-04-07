Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis performs Washing of the Feet Vatican Media Handout via EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 07 2023 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis performing the rite of the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday in Rome, Italy. He washes and kisses the feet of young prisoners that symbolize the apostles. Read More: Holy Week Lent Semana Santa 2023 Pope Francis Vatican Washing of the Feet /entertainment/04/07/23/dark-comedy-beef-tackles-asian-american-immigrant-experience/life/04/07/23/binignit-a-comfort-food-for-pinoys-during-holy-week/news/04/07/23/cardinal-advincula-tells-pinoys-to-respond-to-jesus-sacrifice-with-gratitude-humility/sports/04/07/23/nba-okc-silences-utah-suns-win-seventh-straight/entertainment/04/07/23/us-rapper-coolio-died-from-fentanyl-overdose-coroner