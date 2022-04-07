DND Sec. Lorenzana in Tokyo for security talks

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Defense Sec. Lorenzana in Tokyo ahead of 'two-plus-two' security talks Issei Kato, POOL/AFP Posted at Apr 07 2022 09:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (R) reviews an honor guard during his visit to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Lorenzana is in Tokyo to begin talks with his Japanese counterpart Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi ahead of planned “two-plus-two" security talks which also involve the Philippine and Japanese foreign ministers. Philippines, Japan to hold first 2-plus-2 security talks Japan eyes security talks with Philippines, India Read More: Delfin Lorenzana Honor Guard Japan Tokyo two-plus-two security talks security talks maritime security Japan Philippines Japan Philippines relations Japan Philippines ties /entertainment/04/07/22/shows-of-koreas-tvn-to-stream-on-app-for-free/sports/04/07/22/2-years-of-work-bearing-fruit-for-ateneos-mamuyac/entertainment/04/07/22/paulo-avelino-shares-glimpse-of-reunion-with-son-in-ny/entertainment/04/07/22/star-magic-all-star-games-all-set-in-may-at-araneta/news/04/07/22/lalaki-sugatan-matapos-tambangan-sa-maynila