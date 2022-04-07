DND Sec. Lorenzana in Tokyo for security talks

MULTIMEDIA

Defense Sec. Lorenzana in Tokyo ahead of 'two-plus-two' security talks

Issei Kato, POOL/AFP

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (R) reviews an honor guard during his visit to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Lorenzana is in Tokyo to begin talks with his Japanese counterpart Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi ahead of planned “two-plus-two" security talks which also involve the Philippine and Japanese foreign ministers.