Vaccine for all

Timothy A. Clary, Reuters/pool

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo gestures as he announces the start of the statewide "Vaccinate NY" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, in New York City, US on Monday. More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1 out of 5 people in the state has been fully vaccinated.