'If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive'

Herika Martinez, AFP

The Mexican candidate for federal deputy Carlos Mayorga of the Social Encounter Party launches his campaign inside a coffin as part of his campaign slogan 'If I don't deliver, let them bury me alive' in Ciudad de Juarez, Mexico on Monday. Mayorga launched the campaign promise to highlight the country's many thousands of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic and cartel-related violence.