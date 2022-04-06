Campaign to Stop Bombing Civilians in Switzerland

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 'Stop Bombing Civilians' campaign in UN HQ Salvatore Di Nolfi, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 06 2022 06:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A life-size tank entirely made with inflatable biodegradable latex balloons is displayed as part of the 'Stop Bombing Civilians' campaign by NOG Handicap International in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. It aims to symbolize their fight against the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, as negotiations for a political declaration take place on April 6-8, 2022 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva. Pope slams 'horrendous cruelty' in Ukraine's Bucha US, UK, Australia to cooperate on hypersonic weapons Read More: United Nations Stop Bombing Civilians NOG Handicap International balloon ballon tank violence explosive weapons weapons civilian attacks /business/04/06/22/israel-germany-may-alok-na-trabaho-para-sa-mga-pinoy/business/04/06/22/adb-keeps-6-percent-growth-forecast-for-philippines/news/04/06/22/palace-says-ips-consulted-in-kaliwa-dam-project/business/04/06/22/who-are-the-genomals-named-in-forbes-ph-richest-list/news/04/06/22/pacquiao-pins-hope-on-masa-voters-after-latest-survey