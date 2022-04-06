Campaign to Stop Bombing Civilians in Switzerland

MULTIMEDIA

'Stop Bombing Civilians' campaign in UN HQ

Salvatore Di Nolfi, EPA-EFE

A life-size tank entirely made with inflatable biodegradable latex balloons is displayed as part of the 'Stop Bombing Civilians' campaign by NOG Handicap International in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. It aims to symbolize their fight against the use of explosive weapons in populated areas, as negotiations for a political declaration take place on April 6-8, 2022 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.