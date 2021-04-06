MULTIMEDIA

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through Miyako Strait

Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan via Reuters/ Handout

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on their way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by Japan Self-Defense Forces and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan on April 4, 2021. Taiwan and Japan raised concern on China’s increased activity in the waters near Taiwan and Japan.