Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 felony counts

Chandan Khanna, AFP

Former US president Donald Trump speaks during a press conference following his court appearance over an alleged "hush money" payment, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday. Trump pleaded "not guilty" after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him over 34 felony counts, including allegations involving hush money payments and falsifying business records.