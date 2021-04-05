Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis calls for speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to world’s poorest Filippo Monteforte/Reuters/Pool Posted at Apr 05 2021 09:49 AM | Updated as of Apr 05 2021 09:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing, after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday. The pontiff, who normally addresses thousands of people at St Peter's Square, delivered his message inside the Basilica in the presence of at least 200 people amid restrictions on mass gathering in Italy. Pope Francis called for the speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world's poorest countries. Pope Francis, in Easter message, slams weapons spending in time of pandemic Read More: Pope Francis #SemanaSanta2021 Urbi et Orbi Easter Mass COVID19- coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/05/21/solon-proposes-household-lockdowns-vs-covid-19/business/04/05/21/biden-seen-pushing-through-infrastructure-plan-even-sans-republican-support/sports/04/05/21/golf-spieth-ends-title-drought-at-texas-open-just-in-time-for-masters/sports/04/05/21/nba-bucks-jrue-holiday-agrees-to-4-year-extension-worth-up-to-160m/news/04/05/21/philippines-eyes-modified-enhanced-community-quarantine-for-ncr-plus-palace