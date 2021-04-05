MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis calls for speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to world’s poorest

Filippo Monteforte/Reuters/Pool

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing, after celebrating Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday. The pontiff, who normally addresses thousands of people at St Peter's Square, delivered his message inside the Basilica in the presence of at least 200 people amid restrictions on mass gathering in Italy. Pope Francis called for the speedy distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world's poorest countries.