Pharaohs' Golden Parade

Yasmin Eliwa, AFP

Journalists film as the carriage carrying the mummy of Pharaoh Ramses II (1279-1213 BC) advances as part of the parade of 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies departing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square on Saturday, on their way to their new resting place at the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) about seven kilometers south in historic Fustat (Old Cairo). Dubbed the Pharaohs' Golden Parade, the 18 kings and four queens were paraded in order, oldest first, each aboard a separate float decorated in ancient Egyptian style.

