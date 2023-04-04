Netherlands train crash

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident Remko De Waal, EPA-EFE Posted at Apr 04 2023 02:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Emergency services work at the site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten, The Netherlands, Tuesday. At least one person died and 30 were injured after a passenger train slammed into construction equipment on the tracks and derailed near The Hague. Dozens injured after train derails in Netherlands: emergency services Read More: Voorschoten The Netherlands derailment /entertainment/04/04/23/jennica-garcia-hopes-to-star-in-korean-drama-adaptation/news/04/04/23/doh-open-to-senate-probe-on-ncmh-tragic-condition/news/04/04/23/brewing-storm-may-enter-philippine-area-this-holy-week/business/04/04/23/century-pacific-food-profits-hit-p5-b-in-2022-up-6-pct/entertainment/04/04/23/ac-bonifacio-shares-favorite-k-pop-groups-drama