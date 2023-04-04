Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

One dead, dozens injured in Dutch rail accident

Remko De Waal, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 04 2023 02:24 PM

Netherlands train crash

Emergency services work at the site of a derailed night train in Voorschoten, The Netherlands, Tuesday. At least one person died and 30 were injured after a passenger train slammed into construction equipment on the tracks and derailed near The Hague. 

 

Read More:  Voorschoten   The Netherlands   derailment  