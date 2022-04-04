Ukraine's Zelensky appeals at the Grammys

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for support at the Grammys

Valerie, Macon, AFP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Zelensky, who has been outspoken in gathering international support for his country since it has been invaded by Russia, appealed to those listening to "Tell the truth about war. On your social networks. On TV. Support us in any way you can."