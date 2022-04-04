Ukraine's Zelensky appeals at the Grammys

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Ukraine's Zelensky appeals for support at the Grammys Valerie, Macon, AFP Posted at Apr 04 2022 07:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on screen during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. Zelensky, who has been outspoken in gathering international support for his country since it has been invaded by Russia, appealed to those listening to "Tell the truth about war. On your social networks. On TV. Support us in any way you can." Read More: Grammys Ukraine Zelnsky Russi war music awards Grammy Awards Volodymyr Zelensky VZelensky Grammys /video/entertainment/04/04/22/fil-am-artists-wagi-sa-2022-grammy-awards/video/news/04/04/22/maraming-hotel-resort-fully-booked-para-sa-holy-week/news/04/04/22/expiration-date-ng-vaccine-cards-inihirit/news/04/04/22/tingnan-fantastic-beasts-the-secrets-of-dumbledore-world-premiere/sports/04/04/22/brownlee-awed-by-scottie-thompsons-growth-work-ethic