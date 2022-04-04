280 bodies found buried in mass graves in Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Mass graves for 'executed' civilians discovered in Ukraine town

Sergei Supinsky, AFP

A mass grave is seen behind a church in the town of Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday.

Ukraine and Western nations accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and "executed" civilians near Kyiv, prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court. City mayor Anatoly Fedoruk told AFP that 280 other bodies had been buried in mass graves. One rescue official said 57 people were found in one hastily dug trench behind a church.

