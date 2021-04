MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis celebrates Easter Vigil

Pope Francis celebrates the Easter Vigil in a near empty St. Peter's Basilica as COVID-19 restrictions stay in place for a second year running, at the Vatican on Saturday. This year has been the second consecutive Easter that all papal services are being attended by only about 200 people in a secondary altar of St. Peter's Basilica instead of the nearly 10,000 that the largest church in Christendom can hold.