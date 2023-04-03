Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday rites Vincenzo Pinto, AFP Posted at Apr 03 2023 09:01 AM | Updated as of Apr 03 2023 09:02 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis blesses the Catholic faithful as he tours St. Peter's Square in the popemobile after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, in The Vatican. Pope Francis led the Palm Sunday rites a day after he got discharged from hospital confinement due to respiratory infection. Pope thanks well-wishers after illness, presides over mass Read More: Pope Francis Palm Sunday St. Peter’s Square The Vatican Holy Week #SemanaSanta2023 /overseas/04/03/23/ukraine-counteroffensive-when-will-the-mud-season-end/business/04/03/23/sss-workers-investments-savings-reach-p3584-billion/news/04/03/23/makati-installs-solar-panels-in-9-public-schools/business/04/03/23/sweldo-is-not-enough-carlo-ople-launches-book-on-digital-age-entrepreneurship/video/news/04/03/23/pagasa-monitoring-lpa-off-mindanao