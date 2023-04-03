Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday rites

Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Posted at Apr 03 2023 09:01 AM | Updated as of Apr 03 2023 09:02 AM

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday rites

Pope Francis blesses the Catholic faithful as he tours St. Peter's Square in the popemobile after celebrating the Palm Sunday Mass on April 2, in The Vatican. Pope Francis led the Palm Sunday rites a day after he got discharged from hospital confinement due to respiratory infection. 

