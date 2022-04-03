Pope Francis visits Malta

MULTIMEDIA

Catholic faithful greet Pope Francis in Malta

Andreas Solaro, AFP

Pope Francis arrives in the popemobile to celebrate mass outside the St. Publius Parish Church at Piazzale dei Granai in Floriana, Valletta, Malta on Sunday. Pope Francis made his first international visit this 2022 to the Mediterranean archipelago focusing on themes of evangelization and the need to welcome, protect and integrate migrants and refugees.