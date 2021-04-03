Home  >  Overseas

Pope Franics leads Via Crucis

Angelo Carconi, AFP / Pool

Pope Francis holds the Cross as he leads the celebration of the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) as part of Good Friday rites in the Vatican, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pope Francis led the Good Friday Via Crucis in a near-empty Saint Peter’s Square due to restrictions put in place by the Italian government to curb the spread of the virus.

