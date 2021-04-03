Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Franics leads Via Crucis Angelo Carconi, AFP / Pool Posted at Apr 03 2021 11:06 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Pope Francis holds the Cross as he leads the celebration of the Way of the Cross (Via Crucis) as part of Good Friday rites in the Vatican, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pope Francis led the Good Friday Via Crucis in a near-empty Saint Peter’s Square due to restrictions put in place by the Italian government to curb the spread of the virus. Children take center stage at Pope's scaled-back Good Friday service Read More: Pope Francis #SemanaSanta2021 Via Crucis Way of the Cross Vatican COVID19- coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/04/03/21/celebrities-and-their-religious-devotions/news/04/03/21/contact-tracing-czar-magalong-tests-positive-for-covid-19/news/04/03/21/covid-hit-philippine-orthopedic-center-suspends-outpatient-services-er-still-open/business/04/03/21/pepsi-cola-ph-says-shifting-to-solar-power-in-manufacturing-plants/news/04/03/21/6-timbog-sa-magkahiwalay-na-drug-bust-sa-tagum-city