Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hong Kong reopens beaches and pools Peter Parks, AFP Posted at Apr 03 2021 07:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People gather and swim at Repulse Bay as beaches re-open in Hong Kong on Saturday, along with swimming pools and the relaxing of COVID-19 related social distancing rules. Hong Kong eased its health restrictions following a decrease in COVID-19 infections in the region, allowing beaches and swimming pools to reopen as well as cinemas and theme parks to increase capacity from 50 to 75 percent. Read More: COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions reopening Repulse Bay Hong Kong beaches pools multimedia multimedia photos /news/04/03/21/nararanasang-covid-19-surge-aabutin-ng-ilan-pang-linggo-octa-research/news/04/03/21/iatf-extends-toughest-lockdown-level-in-ncr-plus-for-another-week-at-least/business/04/03/21/milk-tea-chain-macao-to-vaccinate-employees-for-free/entertainment/04/03/21/netflix-review-christian-camp-rocks-in-movie-musical-a-week-away/overseas/04/03/21/russia-backs-extending-space-cooperation-deal-with-us-to-2030-agencies