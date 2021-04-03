Home  >  Overseas

Peter Parks, AFP

Posted at Apr 03 2021 07:29 PM

Hong Kong reopens beaches and pools

People gather and swim at Repulse Bay as beaches re-open in Hong Kong on Saturday, along with swimming pools and the relaxing of COVID-19 related social distancing rules. Hong Kong eased its health restrictions following a decrease in COVID-19 infections in the region, allowing beaches and swimming pools to reopen as well as cinemas and theme parks to increase capacity from 50 to 75 percent.

