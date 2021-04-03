Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Clearing site of train accident in Taiwan

Ann Wang, Reuters

Posted at Apr 03 2021 02:57 PM

Clearing site of train accident in Taiwan

A crane lifts the wreckage of a truck which was hit by a train after the deadly derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday. At least 50 people were reported killed and 146 injured after the Taiwan express train, which carries almost 500 passengers, derailed in a tunnel on April 2, as thousands travel to their respective hometowns to mark the Qingming Festival or the Tomb Sweeping day.

Read More:  Taiwan   train accident   train derailment   Hualien   Qingming Festival   Tomb Sweeping day   multimedia   multimedia photos  