Clearing site of train accident in Taiwan
Ann Wang, Reuters
Posted at Apr 03 2021 02:57 PM

A crane lifts the wreckage of a truck which was hit by a train after the deadly derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan on Saturday. At least 50 people were reported killed and 146 injured after the Taiwan express train, which carries almost 500 passengers, derailed in a tunnel on April 2, as thousands travel to their respective hometowns to mark the Qingming Festival or the Tomb Sweeping day.

Dozens dead, many injured as train derails in Taiwan