Eleven killed in Karachi stampede

MULTIMEDIA
Eleven killed in Karachi charity distribution stampede
Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE
Posted at Apr 02 2023 01:25 PM
A Pakistani security official inspects the scene following a stampede that took place during a Ramadan ration charity distribution in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday. At least 11 people died, including eight women and three children, and several were injured in a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi's SITE area, police said.
