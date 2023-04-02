Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Eleven killed in Karachi charity distribution stampede

Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE

Posted at Apr 02 2023 01:25 PM

Eleven killed in Karachi stampede

A Pakistani security official inspects the scene following a stampede that took place during a Ramadan ration charity distribution in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday. At least 11 people died, including eight women and three children, and several were injured in a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi's SITE area, police said. 

Read More:  Ramadan   charity distribution   stampede   Karachi   Pakistan  