Eleven killed in Karachi stampede

MULTIMEDIA

Eleven killed in Karachi charity distribution stampede

Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A Pakistani security official inspects the scene following a stampede that took place during a Ramadan ration charity distribution in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday. At least 11 people died, including eight women and three children, and several were injured in a stampede inside the premises of a factory at the Naurus intersection in Karachi's SITE area, police said.